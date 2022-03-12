A tournament in memory of a volleyball veteran

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lat year, the Chennai Volleyball Association encountered a big void with the passing of AK Chitrapandian, former international volleyball player and an able administrator both at the state and Chennai district level. The ace player has helped nurture many a player’s career in volleyball from Chennai as well as Tamil Nadu.

But his legacy continues to remain in the form of a state-of-the-art indoor volleyball facility which he constructed in an open space at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Egmore. The former Indian Overseas Bank manager also had a strong presence in the Nellai Friends Club and Dr Sivanthi Club. He could easily get sponsorship for the various tournaments, came up with coaching initiatives to help deserving sportsmen, and also helped several players from underprivileged backgrounds to get jobs in various institutions. In a fitting tribute to the former captain of the Tamil Nadu state senior team, who represented India at his peak, Nellai Friends Club organised the first state level AK Chitrapandian memorial tournament for both men and women.

The tournament was well received and the team from SRM won both the men’s and women’s titles. “It was the board members’ — WI Davaram, president of Nellai Friends Club, secretary P Jagadeesan and treasurer C Srikesavan — idea to have a tournament in Chitrapandian’s name. This was welcomed by all office bearers and the tournament was held successfully at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium,” said A Packiaraj, joint secretary, Nellai Friends Club. Chitrapandian used to conduct the John Memorial all-India volleyball tournament every year; one that drew top teams in the country from several banks, government institutions and clubs.

C Srikesavan, who is also the secretary of Chennai District Volleyball Association, lauded Chitrapandian’s contribution to the game. “Chitrapandian deserves a tournament in his memory. You will never see such a dedicated person for the cause of volleyball again,” he shares.

Chitrapandian’s relationship with people continues to help current players. “As he enjoyed a good rapport with everyone, there was no problem in organising the tournament. This will be an annual affair,” he declared.