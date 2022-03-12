STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Attendance dip in Chennai colleges leaves staff concerned

Only 70-80% of students back on campus, and of them just 50% attend class: Officials

File photo of college students in class after the onset of the pandemic | Express

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Full-fledged operations resumed in Chennai colleges on March 1, but several students haven’t returned to classrooms since the pandemic. College officials say only 70-80 per cent of students are back on campus, and of them, just about 50 per cent attend classes regularly. Attendance in government colleges is worse than in private ones.

“Only about 50 per cent of students are in classrooms. This is a matter of concern as exams will be held offline and students need to be prepared for them,” said the principal of a government arts and science college in Chennai, adding  that they are trying to call up students and ask them to attend classes regularly.
As for why students are staying away, faculty members said they got used to online classes and now find it difficult to attend classes in person. Meanwhile, many students of government colleges took up part-time jobs when educational institutions were shut during the pandemic, they added.

“When classes were being held online, many of my students started working part-time, while some enrolled in coaching centres to prepare for competitive exams. It is tough for them to leave everything midway,” said S Prakasan, who teaches English at a government college in Chennai.

“Many students come to college, but don’t attend classes regularly. They are just not able to sit in classrooms, even for an hour. The trend is worrisome,” said Guru Nanak College principal MG Ragunathan, adding that every day, during the assembly, the faculty motivate students to attend classes regularly. The college is planning to start a counselling programme to address the issue.

Meanwhile, Madras Christian College principal Paul Wilson said they introduced activity-based learning programmes to attract students back to campus. “To keep the interest of students intact in the learning process, we have chalked out a lot of activities. We are sending students on field visits and engaging them in interactive programmes,” he explained.

