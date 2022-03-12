STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC notice to makers of Valimai for ‘plagiarism’

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued the orders for notice returnable by March 17 on a petition filed by J Jayakrishnan, joint producer of Metro.

Published: 12th March 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Ajith, Valimai

Ajith in a still from 'Valimai'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to makers of Ajith-starrer Valimai, including producer Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth on a petition alleging plagiarism of the movie Metro.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued the orders for notice returnable by March 17 on a petition filed by J Jayakrishnan, joint producer of Metro. He said Metro opened a new plot of story telling in the Tamil film industry wherein the subject issue connects unemployment, chain snatching and drug peddling and was narrated and depicted in a unique manner. The storytelling, character selection and emotional elements made the movie a success.

The plaintiff said a substantial portion of Valimai is derived from the story of Metro. Jayakrishnan sought for the court to restrain the defendants from screening the film in theatres and exhibiting it on OTT platforms and television channels. He further  sought for the defendants to pay damages of Rs 1 crore.

