Madras HC notice to makers of Valimai for ‘plagiarism’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to makers of Ajith-starrer Valimai, including producer Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth on a petition alleging plagiarism of the movie Metro.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued the orders for notice returnable by March 17 on a petition filed by J Jayakrishnan, joint producer of Metro. He said Metro opened a new plot of story telling in the Tamil film industry wherein the subject issue connects unemployment, chain snatching and drug peddling and was narrated and depicted in a unique manner. The storytelling, character selection and emotional elements made the movie a success.

The plaintiff said a substantial portion of Valimai is derived from the story of Metro. Jayakrishnan sought for the court to restrain the defendants from screening the film in theatres and exhibiting it on OTT platforms and television channels. He further sought for the defendants to pay damages of Rs 1 crore.

Free hair care awareness camp

Chennai: As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, Apollo Hospitals is organising a six-day free hair care awareness camp from March 14 to 19 at Apollo First Med Hospitals, Kilpauk. According to a press release, this is a free consultation camp and will be headed by Dr Apoorva Ragavan, dermatologist. For details, registration and inquiries, contact: 9941009194/ 7810003506.