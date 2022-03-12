Mapping May madness

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Increasingly hot days and sultry nights are indicators enough for Chennai summers. Even as we are recording a maximum temperature of only 320C these days, everything from our heat-trapping architecture to being stuck outdoors in heavy traffic has us feeling like it’s a lot worse. Or perhaps, we’re having trouble reacclimatising to these climes simply because the past several months blessed us with pleasantly overcast, not-so-piercingly sunny days. So much so that it had many a layman wondering if we were finally witnessing the effects of climate change in this coastal city. As much as our ecosystem has been suffering over the years, this is no aberration, assure experts.

Over the Pacific

It’s all thanks to the evolving phase of the La Nina event over the Pacific Ocean, points out Srinivasan Venkatesh, a independent weather blogger. “This (overcast, cooler days) is something you would have noticed only in the past one or two years. That’s because we are in the evolving phase of La Nina. For in La Nina years, the easterly tradewinds will stay strong till the end of the year. This comes with less winter and unusual rains. While El Nino (the opposite of La Nina) will evolve into La Nina in one and a half or two years, but La Nina will take three to four years to evolve into El Nino or La Nina Modoki. And that will determine our weather to come,” he says.

This is also the reason we get good rainfall in January, says Pradeep John, our Tamilnadu Weatherman. “If you take the year 2021, we had historic rainfall in January. We had random spells in February in certain periods too. This is because we see the spillover (of northeast monsoon) into January in the La Nina years (usually). The cloud cover during these periods offers us cooler days; nights would be warm. Last year, we predominantly had cloudy days due to various reasons. This year has been the same but to a little lesser degree. If you go back five-six years, we’ve had it much colder. This time around, we never reached sub 18 (degree Celsius),” he notes. Persistent easterlies were also a reason for cooler days over much of last year, he adds.

Summer story

But what does this mean for our summer to come? Srinivasan expects Chennai’s temperature to hit the maximum of 410C-41.50C this year, a little over last year’s maximum of 40.30C. Interior districts might even have it as high as 430C, he predicts. “Due to this, we will get more convective rains in the interiors,” he adds.

But all our predictions could be wiped out if a cyclone were to pass by our waters, points out Pradeep. “May is the period of transition before the southwest monsoon. So in Chennai, after mid-March, the easterlies will weaken and we’ll start to get land breeze. The inner districts will get thunderstorms after very sunny days. But we are stuck in between; we get rain only when there is wind from the sea. So we will be warmer during April and particularly in May. On top of this, if we were to get one cyclone, it will take away all the moisture, leave all the land dry and result in intense heat waves. That’s what we had in 1988 and 2003, when we had historic heat waves. In both years, we had cyclones that came close to India and turned away to Burma and that direction. And the month of May is prone to such cyclones. So, it all depends,” he reasons.

Cyclones that cross the land over Tamil Nadu can also have an effect on our summer, resulting in great rains and bringing relief from the scorching heat. This, Pradeep points out, has been a six-year pattern. Cyclone Laila in 2010 brought 204 mm rainfall in May; it was Cyclone Roanu that gave 208.2 mm in 2016. “May 2004 was one of the coolest Mays for Tamil Nadu. We had a low pressure depression that started in Gulf of Mannar and crossed over land to Lakshadweep. We had high rainfall and not a single day did the temperature cross 40 degrees. The trend is simple: once every six years, we are seeing cyclone associated rainfall in Tamil Nadu; these years coincide with La Nina years. We are in 2022, six years since the last one and it’s a La Nina year. Let’s hope we get a repeat of this pattern this year too,” he concludes.

This time around, summer has started with some unexpected rainfall — and maybe some relief — thanks to a low-pressure area over the southern parts of the Bay of Bengal. Perhaps, there’ll be more such unexpected relief.

Predictions for summer

Srinivasan expects Chennai’s temperature to hit the maximum of 41°C-41.5°C this year, a little over last year’s maximum of 40.3°C. Interior districts might even have it as high as 43°C, he predicts. Due to this, we will get more convective rains in the interiors,” he adds.