Sapiens band for a cause

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On March 11, like clockwork, the Sapiens Health Foundation gathered together for yet another year for the cause it has been championing for decades. When you’ve been working in the field of kidney health and research, you can’t let World Kidney Day pass without congregating with fellow members of the fight and reaffirming common goals. This time around, the focus was on bridging the knowledge gap to better kidney care. Leading the way of this discourse were Dr Rajan Ravichandran, pioneering nephrologist and founder-chairman of Sapiens, Dr Edwin Fernando, leading nephrologist, and V Kamakoti, director of IIT-Madras.

Dr Rajan, after detailing the journey of Sapiens so far and the many advances it managed to bring in the arena of kidney disease treatment, awareness and research, invited his fellow guests to lead the way in research for the future. Perhaps, Artificial Intelligence or even artificial kidneys could be the way forward into the future. After all, as much as we talk about prevention (with plenty of importance accorded to a healthy diet and lifestyle), we need to better ways of treating the disease in those already afflicted, he pointed out.

Dr Edwin suggested that institutions like IIT-M could lead the way in indigenously created equipment (like dialysis machines that are now being imported). Kamakoti informed the audience that they plan to launch a School of Medical Technology at their institution, one that would allow doctors to take up MSc and PhD courses. This would be a means to capitalise on the immense wealth of data available in our country and find engineering solutions for medical problems too, he pointed out.

Offering anecdotal insight and an abundance of laughter in the process were actors Boskey and Madhu Balaji, both with their own history with Sapiens. Sapiens Health Foundation was started in 1997 with an input of a mere `3 lakh. Today, it is an organisation with a lot more purpose and impetus. At the event, it trusted its stakeholders and duly called for action; everyone in the audience pledged allegiance. This time next year, they will be sure to have something to show for it.