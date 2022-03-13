STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 5.6 lakh get Covid jab in mega vaccination camp

The health department on Saturday vaccinated 5.65 lakh people during the 24th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp held across the State.

Published: 13th March 2022

COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The health department on Saturday vaccinated 5.65 lakh people during the 24th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp held across the State. During the drive, 4,63,494 people received the second dose, 82,812 people the first dose, and 19,188 the booster dose. After the 24th mega vaccination camp, 91.9 per cent people in the State have received the first dose, and 74.90 per cent the second, according to department data. 

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected vaccination camps in Chennai and encouraged people to get vaccinated. “Given that cases in neighbouring States are yet to come under control and cases in China and Malaysia rising, people must shed vaccination hesitancy and observe Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he said. There will be no vaccination drive on Sunday, a press release said.

