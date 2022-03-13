Woman stripped, assaulted for complaining about ganja racket

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old was allegedly kidnapped, and attacked by a gang after she told the police they were peddling ganja in Manali. Five suspects, including the victim’s son-in-law, have been arrested. The police suspect the victim’s daughter was involved, and are investigating whether there was another motive for the attack.

“On Thursday evening, the victim’s brother Senthil* got a call from her number, with a man saying they attacked her. Gopi rushed to her house in Manali, and found her unconscious and bleeding,” said a police officer.

The victim was hospitalised, and allegedly told the police she was taken in an autorickshaw by a few men early on Thursday to a house where she was stripped and attacked with knives. The gang allegedly told her she was attacked for informing the police that they were peddling ganja.The Manali police registered a case and arrested five people.

*Name changed

Man arrested for killing wife in Mannadi

Chennai: A man who strangled his wife to death in a domestic quarrel and tried to make it look like a suicide was arrested by the Esplanade police. Sources said the deceased, A Yasmeen (27), married the suspect, A Abdul Rahman (37), 10 years ago. Rahman accused Yasmeen of infidelity and strangled her on Friday after a quarrel, the police said, adding, “He called a doctor, confirmed her death, and told her relatives she was found unconscious when he woke up on Friday.” Though Rahman initially told police she may have consumed sleeping pills, he later confessed that he killed her. He is remanded in judicial custody.