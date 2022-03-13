STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Woman stripped, assaulted for complaining about ganja racket

  A 52-year-old was allegedly kidnapped, and attacked by a gang after she told the police they were peddling ganja in Manali.

Published: 13th March 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

woman, assault, attack

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old was allegedly kidnapped, and attacked by a gang after she told the police they were peddling ganja in Manali. Five suspects, including the victim’s son-in-law, have been arrested. The police suspect the victim’s daughter was involved, and are investigating whether there was another motive for the attack.

“On Thursday evening, the victim’s brother Senthil* got a call from her number, with a man saying they attacked her. Gopi rushed to her house in Manali, and found her unconscious and bleeding,” said a police officer.

The victim was hospitalised, and allegedly told the police she was taken in an autorickshaw by a few men early on Thursday to a house where she was stripped and attacked with knives. The gang allegedly told her she was attacked for informing the police that they were peddling ganja.The Manali police registered a case and arrested five people.

*Name changed

Man arrested for killing wife in Mannadi
Chennai:  A man who strangled his wife to death in a domestic quarrel and tried to make it look like a suicide was arrested by the Esplanade police.  Sources said the deceased, A Yasmeen (27), married the suspect, A Abdul Rahman (37), 10 years ago. Rahman accused Yasmeen of infidelity and strangled her on Friday after a quarrel, the police said, adding, “He called a doctor, confirmed her death, and told her relatives she was found unconscious when he woke up on Friday.” Though Rahman initially told police she may have consumed sleeping pills, he later confessed that he killed her. He is remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp