Youth held for molesting girl in toilet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old youth who allegedly tried to sexually assault a minor girl in a public toilet in Vyasarpadi on Friday night, was caught on Saturday. The victim is a 13-year-old Class VII student, said the police.

“The girl’s mother works as a cook at a private boarding, and the girl was staying at a relative’s house. The incident happened around 10 pm while she was walking home after her mother returned from work,” said a senior police officer.

The police said J Manimaran (24), from Vyasarpadi attempted to rape her in a public toilet in the area. However, she raised an alarm. “A few shopkeepers who were far from the public toilet heard the girl, and approached cautiously. By the time they reached, the suspect began sexually assaulting her,” said an officer.

Hearing the girl’s cries, the passersby broke open the toilet door and rescued her. Manimaran was thrashed by the public, but managed to escape. Based on a complaint, the Vyasarpadi police registered a case and arrested Manimaran on Saturday. In the Vyasarpadi police station alone, Manimaran has seven pending cases pertaining to assault, drug smuggling, and intimidation, the police said.

Two women rescued from flesh trade

Chennai: A special police team rescued two women, native of Kolkata and Bengaluru, who were allegedly forced into the flesh trade, and arrested two men for holding them hostage and pooling in customers through WhatsApp. The team, based on a tip-off searched an apartment in Velachery, and rescued them Two men, A Rahul (38), from Kolkata, and Abubakkar Siddiq (30), from Thoothukudi, were picked up from spot. A hunt is on for a Karthik.

Couple among 3 nabbed for robbing elderly

Chennai: City police held a three-member gang for robbing an elderly woman and stabbing her son. The incident happened on March 3, when the victim, B Sabika was alone at home. “When her son Babaji returned from grocery shopping at 11.30 am, the two men stabbed him and ran out of the house. The Kolathur police secured A Karthik (23), from Kodungaiyur, and R Balaji (23), from Kolathur. Balaji’s wife Divya, was also arrested.