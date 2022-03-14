STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Residents claim medical waste dumped in Chennai's Kodungaiyur canal, want it cleaned up

Residents of Kodungaiyur have urged the Corporation to desilt the canal at North Avenue Road as it has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Published: 14th March 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage piled up at Kodungayur canal at Muthamil Nagar in Chennai

Garbage piled up at Kodungayur canal at Muthamil Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Kodungaiyur have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to desilt the canal at North Avenue Road as it has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. They allege because the canal is blocked, medical waste is also being dumped in it.

The stormwater drains are connected to the canal and it should be periodically cleaned. It was cleaned last October. Earlier, the Corporation used to initiate cleaning whenever we lodged a complaint. Despite several complaints, it has not been done this time as officials say that machinery used to clean the waterbody is under repair, said LM Jaiganesh, a resident and activist.

There is also a private college near the canal and a bus stand a few hundred metres away. Along with the accumulation of waste, a foul smell is troublesome, said S Prasanth, another resident. Apart from desilting the canal, the Corporation should also place boards to ensure people don’t dump garbage in the waterbody.

Garbage bins should also be placed near the canal as the canal becomes a garbage dump in merely one or two months after it is cleaned, added the residents. Meanwhile, officials from the Chennai Corporation said desilting of all the canals in the locality will begin soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Chennai Corporation North Avenue Road Kodungaiyur canal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp