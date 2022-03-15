A synergy of sports and science

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: The performance of iconic athletes are not only a product of talent and hard work but also the expertise of an off-screen hand. A lesser-known field recently gaining prominence is Sports and Exercise Science. At its core, the scientifically rigorous course equips students with an overview of physiological, psychological, and biomechanical processes involved in any physical activity. What is required to understand how the bodies of our sportspersons react, respond, adapt and repair; to enhance the ability and the quality of their performance. In its nascent stages, the field is counting on young professionals like Gayatri Raghavan.

Early struggles

Years back, a workshop by Dr Kannan Pugazhendi, a sports physician, drew Gayatri to the field at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research. “I’ve witnessed many friends give up on their sports dreams due to serious injuries. That prodded me to explore the mechanics of the body that influence an individual’s performance,” she shares.

“People often relate this subject to physiotherapy, some think we are teachers. But it is a varied set of disciplines that involves health and science in physical activity. The ‘sport’ aspect of it includes the examination of sports performance, coaching, organising and officiating, and the impact of sport on society. Fortunately, the 2020 summer Olympics came as a turning point, with sportspersons like Neeraj Chopra giving due credit to their sports scientist,” notes the Chennai resident, who has worked with national and international athletes. During the pandemic, Gayatri launched The SES Network to build a strong network of Sports and Exercise scientists in India.

The network also briefs aspirants on opportunities and guides them through a series of bi-monthly talks by established professionals. “Once people see how much the field can contribute to sports in the long run, it will reach great heights. Sports teams currently bank on foreign staff and coaches. But Indians aren’t any less. It’s my dream to pursue a Master’s in Canada or the UK. I want to get exposed to their way of working and see how it can be implemented in India,” she details.

The way forward

With 100 members, Gayatri hopes that the network evolves into a foundation with a formal structure. “The platform can foster constructive conversations, exchange ideas, and help us stay updated with the latest development,” she informs.

A sports scientist at FITRICS Health Pvt Ltd, she has been developing and providing comprehensive fitness and health assessment modules for school students in Tamil Nadu. She works on designing modules based on Long Term Athlete Development that are easy and effective in terms of implementation and bridge the gap between physical education teachers, physiotherapists, parents, and students. “Our field will have a boom soon; with the government spending well on sports. Further avenues for specialisation post a bachelor’s include sports nutrition, psychology, biomechanics, and analytics,” she suggests.

Gayatri also has rich experience in designing training programmes for athletes, conducting periodic fitness assessments and monitoring recovery, and assisting the rehabilitation of injured athletes. “Working in diverse areas has widened my exposure. Alongside contributing to the development of sports science, I also want to specialise in dance medicine. Sports and dance are the same to me. It’s all about paying attention to movements. There’s a lot more that’s to be accomplished,” she signs off.

About SES

