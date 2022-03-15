Childcare expert Mina Swaminathan passes away at 89

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Noted educationist and childcare expert Mina Swaminathan, who chaired the committee that recommended what became the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), passed away in Chennai on Monday at the age of 89.

She was one of the founders of mobile creches and an international consultant with UNESCO and UNICEF on early childhood care and education. She also worked in the field of theatre as a means of social and women’s empowerment.

Swaminathan is survived by her husband MS Swaminathan, an eminent scientist and founder of MSSR Foundation, three daughters — Soumya Swaminathan, Madhura Swaminathan, and Nitya Rao — five grandchildren, and her brother, Ravi Bhoothalingam.

As Chair of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) Committee on The Preschool Child, she steered the development of the Report on the Preschool Child (1972) which led to the setting up of ICDS, the largest and most comprehensive childcare service in the developing world.