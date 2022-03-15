STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine arrested in Avadi double murder case

Nine persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the double murder in Avadi. The main accused was identified as D Manikandan (30).

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nine persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the double murder in Avadi. The main accused was identified as D Manikandan (30). The deceased were identified as  A Arasu alias Azharuddin (32) and M Sundar alias Chinna Appu (29).

A preliminary investigation by Avadi Tank Factory police revealed that the two were not the intended targets. Manikandan wanted to kill a person identified as T Jagan (30), who was in a relationship with Manikandan’s wife. Jagan and the woman started living together and Manikandan got married to another woman.

On March 4, Manikandan was allegedly assaulted by Jagan and his friends M Yasin (24) and the deceased Sundar, as well as a few others, who clicked his photographs in a compromised position and demanded Rs 10,000 and 2 kg of ganja by Monday.

To exact revenge, Manikandan sought help from his friends — Prakash (25), Sathish (25), Parthiban alias Bharathy (22), Vijay (26), Bamaali (20) Mittai Ajith (21), Dhanush (20), and Vinoth alias Prakash (19). On Saturday night, under the guise of paying the money, Manikandan invited Jagan to the OCF ground. Jagan arrived with Yasin, Sundar, and Azharuddin. Sensing danger, Jagan and Yasin fled, leaving behind Sundar and Azharuddin, who were drunk. They were then killed.

The police arrested Manikandan, Prakash, Vijay, Sathish, Parthiban.  Based on Prakash’s confession, Mittai Ajith, Dhanush, Baamaali and Vinoth alias Prakash were arrested.

Avadi double murder case
