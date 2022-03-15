Postcards for passion and posterity

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: On World Radio Day 2022 (February 13), at a Postcrossing meet-up in Nageshwara Rao Park, three students of communication — Mouli Priya PC, Harish D, Jagadeeshwaran P — were initiated into the world of postcrossing with a debut postcard of their own making. The trio launched and shared the special edition card, exclusively designed by them to celebrate their love for radio, with the community. It’s been only a month since Postally — their passion project — came into being, and they’ve been diligently doling out thematic postcards (in English and Tamil) to commemorate important events.

Driven by a dream

Expressing her gratitude to professor T Jaisakthivel who introduced them to postcrossing, Mouli shares, “It all started as an assignment and here we are, exploring and appreciating the different possibilities of postcards. We aim to use art and aesthetics as a tool of social wellness. Postcards are not just cards, but a travelling agent that delivers the information in your hands. These travelling messengers have the power to show you the culture and tradition of different regions, the importance of a great day, and the accomplishments of exemplary people. We’re glad to be a part of and contributing to this budding community in a small way.”

Digitisation in recent years may have brought down the popularity of postcards, but on the brighter side, it witnessed a rise in revenue as a result of active participation among the community during the pandemic. Hoping to keep up this trend is Postally. “Our priority is not to commercialise but to inculcate the habit of buying and sending postcards among today’s generation. We’ve forgotten to hold a pen and write. This is disheartening. Postally is basically a new start-up to revive an old idea,” shares the Journalism and Mass Communication student of University of Madras.

Cards that connect

The team has so far launched special edition cards on World Day of Social Justice Day (February 20), International Mother Language Day (February 21) and World Wildlife Day (March 3). The latest one, launched at the 45th edition of Chennai Book Fair, was for International Women’s Day (March 8). The cards were designed by comparing the qualities of women with the pancha boothangal (five prime elements of nature). “We’d partnered with five book stalls at the fair to sell our postcards. We believe that taking them to youngsters is the best way forward. The creative process is a collaborative effort — I pen the words, Jagadeeshwaran, an Electronic Media student, handles designs; and Harish, a Journalism and Mass Communication student, takes care of logistics. We work part-time,” she notes.

Besides regular orders, the team is open to taking bulk orders. “We collaborated with Poovulagin Nanbargal, an environmental organisation, to create nature-friendly postcards for them. We also designed 300 postcards to mark Raindrops Charity Foundation’s ninth women achiever award function. Through postcards, we can bring important personalities in the limelight, highlight important days, and spread impactful messages. We’ve priced it from Rs 6-Rs 12 so that it’s affordable for students. All we make is a profit of Rs 2 to Rs 3. The focus is to bring back its relevance and not make money out of it. We’re also open to taking suggestions from postcrossers for content. Sometimes we distribute the cards for free to spread the word. All in the hope that more people will support us,” she sums up.

While the availability of special edition postcards depends on the occasion, regular cards are readily available. They ship across the country.

For details, visit Instagram @postally_official or Facebook @Postally