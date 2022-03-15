STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Will ensure security, videographing of polls in Vellalore: SEC

The TNSEC also said the process would be videographed, and poll observers would be nominated. The bench accepted the submission, and disposed of the petitions.

Published: 15th March 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) on Monday told the Madras High Court adequate security will be provided for the indirect polls in Vellalore town panchayat in Coimbatore district on March 26.

It said this to a division bench of Justices M Duraisamy and TV Thamiselvi hearing a writ petition filed by AIADMK ward members K Ganesan and U Maruthachalam, who sought a reelection supervised by an officer of the rank of District Revenue Officer, besides adequate security, and videographing of the poll process.

The TNSEC also said the process would be videographed, and poll observers would be nominated. The bench accepted the submission, and disposed of the petitions. Ganesan and Maruthachalam said they contested for the posts of chairman and vice-chairman on March 4, but DMK councilors, with a strength of six against the AIADMK’s eight, created a ruckus to stall the elections. The council witnessed unruly scenes and the election was deferred.

Meanwhile, J Vanitha, a DMK rebel of Suleswaranpatti town panchayat, approached the court with a plea to reinstate her as the chairperson, saying she won the indirect elections, defeating the party’s official candidate. The court directed the TNSEC and other respondents to file a reply by March 17.

Deepa, Deepak listed as heirs in case against Jaya
Chennai: The Income Tax (I-T) department has incorporated the names of J Deepa and J Deepak in its case pertaining to assessment of wealth tax against former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa, as they are her legal heirs. The department on Monday communicated this to a Division Bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices R Mahadevan and Sathyanarayana Prasad. Subsequently, the bench adjourned the matter to the first week of April

Court reserves order on petition filed by Vijay
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday reserved its orders on a batch of petitions, including one filed by actor Vijay, challenging the levying of entry tax, and resultant penalty for a delay in payment, on imported luxury cars. Justice R Suresh Kumar reserved the orders in the case after hearing arguments made by the counsels of Vijay, music composer Harris Jayaraj, and the Adyar Gate Hotel

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellalore
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp