Will ensure security, videographing of polls in Vellalore: SEC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) on Monday told the Madras High Court adequate security will be provided for the indirect polls in Vellalore town panchayat in Coimbatore district on March 26.

It said this to a division bench of Justices M Duraisamy and TV Thamiselvi hearing a writ petition filed by AIADMK ward members K Ganesan and U Maruthachalam, who sought a reelection supervised by an officer of the rank of District Revenue Officer, besides adequate security, and videographing of the poll process.

The TNSEC also said the process would be videographed, and poll observers would be nominated. The bench accepted the submission, and disposed of the petitions. Ganesan and Maruthachalam said they contested for the posts of chairman and vice-chairman on March 4, but DMK councilors, with a strength of six against the AIADMK’s eight, created a ruckus to stall the elections. The council witnessed unruly scenes and the election was deferred.

Meanwhile, J Vanitha, a DMK rebel of Suleswaranpatti town panchayat, approached the court with a plea to reinstate her as the chairperson, saying she won the indirect elections, defeating the party’s official candidate. The court directed the TNSEC and other respondents to file a reply by March 17.

Deepa, Deepak listed as heirs in case against Jaya

Chennai: The Income Tax (I-T) department has incorporated the names of J Deepa and J Deepak in its case pertaining to assessment of wealth tax against former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa, as they are her legal heirs. The department on Monday communicated this to a Division Bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices R Mahadevan and Sathyanarayana Prasad. Subsequently, the bench adjourned the matter to the first week of April

Court reserves order on petition filed by Vijay

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday reserved its orders on a batch of petitions, including one filed by actor Vijay, challenging the levying of entry tax, and resultant penalty for a delay in payment, on imported luxury cars. Justice R Suresh Kumar reserved the orders in the case after hearing arguments made by the counsels of Vijay, music composer Harris Jayaraj, and the Adyar Gate Hotel