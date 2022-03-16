Chennai all set to host 44th Chess Olympiad

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some of the elite chess players will be assembling in Chennai very soon as the city is all set to host the 44th Chess Olympiad in July-August (dates are yet to be finalised). This is the first time India will be hosting this major event, a regular official chess event since 1927.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin confirmed the development on Tuesday. The 44th edition was originally supposed to be held in Moscow, Russia but was moved out of the European nation by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) — world chess body — following the crisis in Ukraine. The Government of Tamil Nadu and All India Chess Federation will be jointly organising the event, a tournament that will feature elite chess players from over 150 countries.