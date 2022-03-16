STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sewage floods Decoster Road, raises a stink 

Residents claim UGD pipes are clogged due to waste dumped by slaughterhouses

Published: 16th March 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Motorist riding through the stagnant sewage water at Decoster Road | R Satish Babu

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The continuous overflow and stagnation of sewage water has become a source of irritation the residents and shopkeepers in Decoster Road. They allege that the underground drainage pipes clogged due to waste dumped by slaughterhouses in the area and rue that Corporation has not taken steps to clear the blockage.

“The underground drainage pipelines have been spewing sewage, which stagnates on the road, posing a health hazard. The stink is unbearable and nauseating. Despite complaints no action has been taken,” said Mohammad Amjath, a local resident.

The entire street is dotted with meat stalls and eateries. “I have not opened my shop for more than a week as I am not getting any customers due to the sewage stagnation. As a stopgap arrangement, we have sealed the place from where sewage was coming out with cement. Following this, the overflow,” said M Ashrath, a pushcart vendor. After the monsoon, Corporation officials sucked out waste from the manholes at the beginning of the street, said the residents.

“If it was done for the entire street, this problem would have been avoided. The residents are themselves cleaning drainage in the streets branching out from the Decoster Road like Ramaswamy Street and Narayanaswamy street,” said A Indrani, a shopkeeper.They urged the officials to survey the underground drainage system to find out why there is an overflow and also remove waste.

M Saravanan, councillor of ward 72, said leakage is taking place due to blockage near the slaughterhouse. “I spoke to both Metro Water and Corporation officials regarding the issue after visiting the spot. It will be resolved soon,” he said.

Decoster Road sewage
