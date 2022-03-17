Building blocks bilingually

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A for arch or kavaan. B for beam or vittam. C for compressive strength or azhutha valu... and the exhaustive list on architectural words goes on in alphabetical order. Maavilai on Instagram is similar to a Tamil dictionary for technical architectural terms, but with vibrantly illustrated posts presented in a reader-friendly manner.

The social media page was started in March 2021 by nine architects and allied professionals as an initiative to disseminate architectural knowledge to a wider audience in Tamil.

"Most of us were confined to our homes during the pandemic as on-site work took a backseat. I had a plan in mind, penned it in an email, and sent it to 80 people. It all happened organically. Now, we’re a team of eight graphic designers, civil engineers, and even Tamil writers, who can contribute in our own ways to the page. We intend to not only reach out to architects, engineers, and allied professionals but to the general public," says founder Kaushik Shrinivas.

The Tamil way

As a collective, the team promotes regional, sustainable, affordable architecture; and incentivises people through their blogs and magazines to adopt contextual buildings (a process in which a structure is designed in response to its specific urban and natural environment). An extension of this belief is one of their biggest projects.

They've translated renowned British-born Indian architect Laurie Baker’s books and made it available for sale on their website. Kaushik elaborates, "He's popular for his initiatives in cost-effective energy-efficient architecture and designs. He believes in giving 'life' to the buildings through the expression of the natural state of the materials. The books are proofread and will be launched on March 19," he said.

Earlier called Agazhi, the page was renamed as Maavilai; again, in the memory of Laurie Baker. "'Maavilai' in Tamil translates to mango leaf. All his architectural projects had some elements of mangoes - some hidden and some explicit. There were mango trees surrounding the building, mango motifs on floors, walls, windows, and more. We wanted to take an eco-sensitive approach. Laurie Baker has done regional and many slum rehabilitation projects. So, we started with him. We’re open to translating more meaningful books that will be of use to people," he says.

For a larger cause

In the initial days, the team was under the impression that it might be difficult to get Tamil alternatives for technical terms specific to a field. But, they were surprised to find ample resource material from websites, including the Tamil Nadu government’s e-portal, Sorkuvai.

"Tamil has been going through modernisation for almost 100 years. We found several websites that had an abundance of information. Our criteria was to list familiar words with fewer syllables so they’re easier to use, learn and pronounce," he says.

"For instance, cement can be colloquially called cement in Tamil or cemetti. But, pure translation would be payinjuthai. That might be difficult for a layperson, so we went ahead with cemetti. While concrete translated to karkaarai (karai means mortar. Kal and Karai becomes stone mortar/concrete). We;ve taken a balanced approach," he details.

Next on their agenda is to include more blogs on the website that can guide people with sustainable options to plan and build their homes and come out with bi-monthly magazines to educate them on the latest advancements in the industry.

"Learning in Tamil and English are two different things. I have friends who came from Tamil medium schools to pursue architecture in college and it wasn’t an easy transition at all. This idea was indeed born out of their struggles and experiences. We’re hoping to collaborate with more government colleges in Tamil Nadu to make more technical books available in Tamil for civil engineering and architectural students. This way, the word spreads faster. This can bring a bigger change into our academic approach," he sums up.

For details, visit Instagram @maavilai or mail to anjal@maavilai.com

Meet the team