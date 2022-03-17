Covid vaccination for kids: 49,760 receive jab on day one of drive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total 49,760 children were vaccinated on the first day of launching Covid-19 vaccination drive for 12-14-year age group on Wednesday. Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched the drive at Government Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar.

Speaking to media persons, Subramanian said, the vaccine will be administered to the children with consent of their parents in all the schools. In Tamil Nadu 21.12 lakh children are eligible to take Corbevax vaccine, and the State has received 21.60 lakh doses of it.

The minister also said that the State on Wednesday began administering a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to all above 60 years of age, as per instructions from the Union Health Ministry in this regard.

People above 60 years of age who completed nine months after taking their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be eligible for the booster dose.

The State has so far identified 1.04 crore eligible individuals. These people will get the same vaccine as their first and second dose, Subramanian said. Chennai Mayor R Priya, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, and other ministers participated in the event.