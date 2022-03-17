For all things Tamil

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The expansive nature of Tamil as a language — in its terminology and influence — cannot be condensed into one event or celebration. This is what the people at DakshinaChitra found while planning their first-edition of LangFest last year in February.

While the initial plan of this event was to celebrate one language every year, they are bringing back the celebration of Thamizh once again this Saturday. “Last year, the festival discussed the vocabulary, primary features, characters and characteristics of Tamil, but this year, we’re looking at art and aesthetics. How the language can influence socially, culturally, and politically,” explains Muhilann Murugan, the curator of LangFest 2022. In 2021, the event gathered 1,500 people, they mention, and this year, they are hoping to see more.

Sponsored by the Tamilnadu Tourism Development Corporation and Kauvery Hospitals, LangFest 2022 will be inaugurated by the Minister for Tourism, Government of Tamil Nadu, M Mathiventhan. The aim of the event, Muhilann explains, is to bring together the Tamil diaspora to celebrate the language as a whole. Something they plan to do with a series of activities.

The morning sessions will include panel discussions (Arun Kombai, Bessie Cecil, Akash Muralidharan and Meenakshi Devaraj will discuss the Dimensions of Thamizh Nadu with Harish Subramanian as Moderator; Thirupurasundari Sevvel and Bava Chelladurai will discuss Maavilai Team’s Thamizh translation of Laurie Baker’s books on vernacular architecture), talks and a book launch. “People of different backgrounds will give their inputs,” mentions Muhilann. They inform that the curation was not just theirs, but a collective effort. “I have been working with a few other organisations and get to meet a lot of people who have potential to showcase their work. Some of them have not (done so), this will be our chance to give them a platform.”

Those who wish to witness the live performances may visit in the evening when folk music and theatre performances will be conducted. And others who would like to get a finger in this pie can participate in the interactive workshops, offering Silambattam, Devarattam, puppet workshops and a Parai circle. “We hope that people take back a lot of new information about the language. We know of Tamil in a small perspective and we are trying to broaden that perspective here,” they explain.

While the festival was a two-day event last year, Covid restrictions have shortened the plan now to just one day. But fret not, for there are several ongoing digital pre-events by DakshinaChitra that you can attend to keep yourself busy till Saturday.

With two years in the bag, DakshinaChitra has no plans to stop here, it seems. “We’re planning the event for coming years as well with other languages, but since Tamil has many dimensions, we will be going forth with the lansdcapes of Tamil Nadu next year (mullai, marudham, megham, palai) mostly,” they mention about the future LangFest.

For information, contact 8220835682; Visitors will have to pay museum entry fee (additional for workshops).