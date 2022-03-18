STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Orders reserved on 7.5% quota for govt students in medical courses

The CJ questioned that if the standard of the education is up to the mark, then why should the students go for coaching.

Published: 18th March 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Engineering students at Anna University.

(File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved orders on a batch of petitions challenging the provision of 7.5 per cent quota for government school students in government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

Counsels for the petitioners and the respondents made the arguments before the First Bench of Chief Justice (CJ) Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy. Senior counsel Kapil Sibal, representing the State government, explained that the reservation is being provided to poor students on the grounds of their economic status and instability of the structure. He added that such students are given the quota after clearing the common entrance exam.

The CJ questioned that if the standard of the education is up to the mark, then why should the students go for coaching. He also said that the merit and standard of education are being sacrificed for quota. Appearing for Tamil Nadu higher education department, senior counsel and DMK MP P Wilson said the State is well within its authority to provide such reservation as the government school students are considered a separate category. The authority of the government for making such a classification was approved by the Supreme Court as well. 

Senior counsel Sriram Panchu, however, contended that a separate quota for government school students cut into the open quota. The counsel appearing for aided school students, who sought to extend the quota to them, said the government has shown bias by providing the quota to government school children, while leaving out students of aided schools.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court medical courses
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp