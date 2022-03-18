STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will make Anna varsity curriculum best in world: K Ponmudy

Anna University engineering curriculum will be transformed into the best curriculum in the world, said Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Thursday.

Anna University

Anna University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University engineering curriculum will be transformed into the best curriculum in the world, said Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Thursday. While speaking at the brainstorming session organised by the university to develop industry-aligned curriculum, Ponmudy said, “Curriculum needs to be changed over time as it is essential. The aim behind upgrading the curriculum of Anna University is to bridge the gap between the industry requirement and skill of the students.” The curriculum is being revamped after 25 years.

In the day-long brainstorming session, stakeholders suggested to develop a curriculum which will be prepare students to meet the market needs. An industry aligned flexi curriculum for all engineering colleges affiliated to the university is need of the hour, echoed the varsity officials.

The aim of the new curriculum will be to enhance skills of students, encourage them to be innovative and develop technical expertise. R. Velraj, Vice-Chancellor of the university, higher education secretary D karthikeyan and senior officials were present at the event.

