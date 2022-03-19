Fit for a fine dine

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: We see it in movies, read it in books — the serenity of a delicious lunch in the presence of the cooling greens of nature. Unfortunately, in Chennai, this would usually come with sides of harsh sunlight and uncontrollable perspiration. Which is why we were glad to have the best of both worlds in the air-conditioned room with a view of the wraparound foliage at Wild Garden cafe, alongside a five-course meal by Grasshopper Bangalore. To celebrate their 20th anniversary, the latter has brought their culinary expertise and in-house fashion label ‘Hidden Harmony’ for Chennai residents.

This collaboration is hardly a surprise considering the long relationship between the two brands, as restaurateur and designer Sonali Sattar reminds, “We’ve been familiar with Amethyst for many years because of our clothing label. We have been selling it here for 15 years so there is a long association. I had only visited their older location but had heard about the beauty of this one. So, when we turned 20, we decided to go out (of Bengaluru) for a bit… Like us, Amethyst combines food and fashion, so it was an ideal location.” With their four chefs, Grasshopper brought to our table a pre-set menu of seasonal European delicacies.

Rum roasted plum

On the table

We began with an assortment of warm house-made breads (focaccia, sourdough, whole wheat) with almond pâté, olive oil and balsamic vinegar that kept us company for a while, as we awaited the appetisers. With a bed of roasted grapes and marinated bocconcini topped with olive tapenade, the first appetiser may seem deceivingly simplistic (especially if you focus on the sliced grapes), but it makes up for it in flavour. The sweetness of the grapes mingles gently with the saltiness of the cheese and is followed by an earthy kick of the tapenade for the perfect palate pleaser. A rather great first impression. The second appetiser did not disappoint either. The herb dusted chicken roulade stuffed with sweet basil mushroom was juicy, paired with a bed of smoked tomato aioli lent it a subtle smoky flavour and tartness. The garnish of walnut crumble and purple cabbage did little to elevate taste but introduced a mild crunch to enhance texture.

The appetisers had done their duty and we were eagerly awaiting the main course. I may have erred in choosing the lamb, for Sonali seemed to recommend the fish. While there are two set menus (vegetarian and non-vegetarian), the curation of the dishes is also subject to preferences. “We keep in mind the palate of the clientele we are expecting. We also have a conversation with them before they come in to discuss their particular food predilections.

That way we can custom-design or alter the menu slightly, if need be,” she explains, adding that her preferred dishes are the sea food ones, as well as the strawberry salad. While we missed our chance on the former, we were still looking forward to the latter which arrived right before the main course as a palate cleanser. Balsamic strawberries were peppered on a bed of arugula, mesclun lettuce and tossed in balsamic vinaigrette; a garnish of feta and roasted pistachios. Much like the appetisers, the salad appealed to all of our taste buds with its sweet, salty and sour mix but we found ourselves in a bit of surprise with the sneaky bitter aftertaste (likely from the arugula). It wasn’t an unappealing experience for we could appreciate the grounding role of the bitterness, but to call something with so much to offer a palate cleanser may be a little misleading.

The big finale

Our main course was braised lamb shanks with a sauce of mixed peppercorns, parsley couscous and zesty zucchini. While the meat was fall-off-the-bone tender, chewy and melty, the sauce was an acquired taste. Made with the lamb bones and marrow as well, the red-wine reduction had a prominent bitterness to it — however, one may expect that of red wine reductions — that could be overpowering for a palate unfamiliar to the cuisine. We also tried the gnocchi with coconut and onion espuma which was hearty, indulgent and with far more mass appeal.

The meal ended with a bang with rum roasted plums with rum cream, berry gel and vanilla crumbs — an instant hit with the sweet and sour fruit and the velvety cream flaunting undertones of cinnamon — and the dark chocolate almond torte with citrus creme anglaise. The chocolate-citrus combination is not for everyone but those who can appreciate the same will be pleased with the light and airy citrus creme combined with the decadent (but not overwhelming) torte. Serenity in the lap of nature was quite splendid, it seems.

The menu will be available till March 21. For details, WhatsApp 9845452646/ 8618076494. Price: Rs 3,000 plus taxes per head.