Six arrested for illegal tablet sale

CHENNAI: The Kodambakkam police arrested six people, including a woman, on Friday for allegedly selling tablets illegally. The police recovered 7,125 tablets such as Nitravet, Tydol, Unwanted Kit and Alprasafe along with two laptops, one iPad, nine mobile phones, three two-wheelers and Rs 4,41,300 in cash. The police arrested the accused after receiving a tip-off. The accused were identified as G Kishore (23), R Kishore Kumar (20), K Poongundran (26), P Muthupandi (23), S Gokulan (24) and G Rajalakshmi (22).
