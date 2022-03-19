STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six arrested for illegal tablet sale

The Kodambakkam police arrested six people, including a woman, on Friday for allegedly selling tablets illegally.

Published: 19th March 2022 05:20 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kodambakkam police arrested six people, including a woman, on Friday for allegedly selling tablets illegally. The police recovered 7,125 tablets such as Nitravet, Tydol, Unwanted Kit and Alprasafe along with two laptops, one iPad, nine mobile phones, three two-wheelers and Rs 4,41,300 in cash. The police arrested the accused after receiving a tip-off. The accused were identified as G Kishore (23), R Kishore Kumar (20), K Poongundran (26), P Muthupandi (23), S Gokulan (24) and G Rajalakshmi (22). 

