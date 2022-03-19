When words colour art

Jitha Karthikeyan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is this movie that is the talk of the town. It may be a dubbed version but the songs are a rage and worth dancing to, even at the cost of those aching joints and muscle pains. If you haven’t seen it, there is every chance that you will be silently ostracised by your circles, as you may have nothing to contribute in any discussion on the matter.

When you finally watch it though, your disappointment takes on hitherto unknown hues and you wonder what the fuss was all about? How could this attempt at mediocrity be lauded by so many? Excellent, good, average, so-so, bad — adjectives that define everything that constitutes our life. There rarely exists anyone who has been spared from viewing the universe through these prisms.

Our conclusions and choices are deeply rooted in our journey so far, the tastes we’ve acquired along the way and the conditioning we have been subjected to. Yet, there are those that transcend the barriers of choices defined by culture or the past, to shine brilliantly, evoking the feeling of having witnessed something extraordinary.

In art, this is an oft-repeated question — what is good and bad art? The boundaries of what’s good and what is average have been blurred especially in these times, with the advent of social media platforms, where all it takes to proclaim oneself as an international superstar artist is to participate in a few obscure art exhibitions (preferably online) win an award or two with breathtaking titles from even more obscure organisations and ta-da…you have officially arrived in the world of art, or so you say.

Good art has never been affected by these fly-by-night operators. The only influence that has changed perceptions of what is good, has been the evolution of the purpose of art. Centuries ago, art was created to represent reality. What made a work of art stand out was the skill employed by the artist to achieve this. That perfect ray of sunshine on the window sill or that beautifully contorted face filled with anger or grief, painted and sculpted hundreds of years ago remain masterpieces even today.

When the Art movement called Impressionism that followed, focused on impressions of objects, people and landscapes, it took away the emphasis on realistic depictions. Though initially difficult to gain acceptance and sometimes even dismissed as bad art back then, it has awed millions in the years after.

As for contemporary art, we have come a long way from mere visual qualities. The clarity in the central idea of the artwork and the distinctive execution are what makes it unique.

Personal preferences may dictate one’s perception of good or bad art, but one thing is certain — encountering great art is an experience that remains embedded in your soul, the memory of which will be your conversation companion in those moments of solitude. You will find yourself returning to it, unconsciously sometimes, and every single time, it unfailingly stirs up an emotion within you. When that happens, rest assured that you are in the warm embrace of ‘GOOD’ art.

Jitha Karthikeyan

jithakarthikeyan2@gmail.com

(Jitha Karthikeyan is an artist and curator, passionate about making art accessible to the larger public)