STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Harassment case: Ex-ABVP president arrested

Subbiah is the former head of the surgical oncology department at the Government Royapettah Hospital.

Published: 20th March 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, former ABVP national president, was arrested on Saturday, two years after urinating in front of his neighbours’ house. This came after a dispute between the duo over parking vehicles at their apartment.

The CCTV footage of the incident on July 11, 2020, went viral on social media. But, Adambakkam police did not arrest Subbiah, also an oncologist. A few days later, the complainant—a widow in her sixties—withdrew the case. Police said the victim and her nephew, who lodged the complaint, were allegedly threatened by people close to Subbiah.

The FIR said, Subbiah picked a quarrel with the widow over parking slots in the apartment. It added, Subbiah verbally harassed the victim, threatened to sexually harass her and threw a used mask and garbage in front of her gate.

KS Narenthiran Nayar, Joint Commissioner of Police, South, said, “The city police is following up with the old case based on the registered FIR.” Subbiah was booked under sections 271 and 427 of the IPC and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Women Harassment (Prevention) Act.

Subbiah is the former head of the surgical oncology department at the Government Royapettah Hospital. He was recently suspended by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) for involvement in ‘party related activities’. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ABVP Harassment
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp