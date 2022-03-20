Harassment case: Ex-ABVP president arrested

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By



CHENNAI: Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, former ABVP national president, was arrested on Saturday, two years after urinating in front of his neighbours’ house. This came after a dispute between the duo over parking vehicles at their apartment.

The CCTV footage of the incident on July 11, 2020, went viral on social media. But, Adambakkam police did not arrest Subbiah, also an oncologist. A few days later, the complainant—a widow in her sixties—withdrew the case. Police said the victim and her nephew, who lodged the complaint, were allegedly threatened by people close to Subbiah.

The FIR said, Subbiah picked a quarrel with the widow over parking slots in the apartment. It added, Subbiah verbally harassed the victim, threatened to sexually harass her and threw a used mask and garbage in front of her gate.

KS Narenthiran Nayar, Joint Commissioner of Police, South, said, “The city police is following up with the old case based on the registered FIR.” Subbiah was booked under sections 271 and 427 of the IPC and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Women Harassment (Prevention) Act.

Subbiah is the former head of the surgical oncology department at the Government Royapettah Hospital. He was recently suspended by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) for involvement in ‘party related activities’.