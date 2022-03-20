Three incidents of self-immolation thwarted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three different attempts of self-immolation were thwarted by the police on Saturday. At the Thousand Lights police station, K Renuka Devi (37) from Tiruvallur poured kerosene on herself demanding an FIR against her husband allegedly living with another woman, while a couple from JJ Nagar attempted to end their lives in front of the police commissioner’s office alleging that they are being forced by a gang to part with their 1,240 sq ft land. Meanwhile, a 58-year-old attempted to end his life at the State Human Rights Commission over a dispute with his landlord.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).