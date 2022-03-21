STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: School Management Committees see eager participation from parents

Teachers welcome conduct of committee meetings, say they will improve public opinion of government schools 

Published: 21st March 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

A school management committee meeting held at the Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai on Sunday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Instead of students, parents thronged government schools across the State to participate in a meeting organised to create awareness about School Management Committees (SMCs). This is part of the ‘Nam Palli Nam Perumai’ initiative that aims to increase parents’ participation in school.

According to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, an SMC—consisting of elected representatives of the local authority, parents or guardians of children, and teachers—should be formed in every school. Out of 20 committee members, at least 15 must be parents or guardians. More than 50 per cent should be women. It must also provide representation to parents or guardians of children from disadvantaged groups. Despite being an important part of the RTE Act, only few schools have actively functioning SMCs at present. 

In various schools, parents enthusiastically participated in meetings where teachers explained the constitution and functioning of the SMCs. “Formation of such committees will help improve the rapport between parents and teachers. Apart from talking about SMCs, the teachers also spoke about the various government schemes which our children could make use of,” said S Gunasekaran, a parent who participated in the meeting. 

Around 130 parents participated in the meeting held at Chennai Corporation Middle School in Mogappair.
“Many parents were willing to be part of the committee. The parents requested to appoint a permanent sanitary staff for the school and also teachers for LKG and UKG classes. The local body representative, who was also present, said he would take steps to fulfil the demands,” said S Krishnaveni, headmaster of the school. 

According to Uma Maheswari, a teacher at the MBN Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Chromepet, “Effective functioning of SMCs will improve the public opinion regarding the government schools. When the number of students enrolled in government schools has gone up in the aftermath of the pandemic, such an initiative to ensure that parents are participating in the activities of schools is a welcome one.”

State-wide numbers

37,558 Schools at which  meeting were held

53,15,114 Parents reached out to

Parents who participated 23,16,707

3 lakh Teachers participated

1.8 lakh ITK volunteers participated

