Vishal-led Pandavar Ani wins all key positions at Nadigar Sangam elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following counting on Sunday in Chennai, team Pandavar Ani — led by actor-producer Vishal — won all key positions at the Nadigar Sangam. Nassar will serve as the Nadigar Sangam president.

While Vishal and Isari contested for the Secretary post, the former won. Karthi beat Prashanth, taking the Treasurer position, while fellow Pandavar Ani contestant S Murugan aka Poochi Murugan was elected as vice president, defeating Karunaas.

It is to be noted the elections were contested between both groups on originally July 23, 2019.

However, before the counting could take place, a lawsuit was filed to stop proceedings. On February 23, however, the High Court dismissed the petition saying, “The election held is valid.

The sealed ballot boxes which are kept in the bank locker can be opened under the supervision of the election officer and the votes could be counted within four weeks.”