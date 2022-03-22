STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Bank conducts health-related camps

The blood donation camp was conducted in association with Lion's Club of Chennai and the health check-up camp was held in association with the Fortis Hospital Chennai.

The programme was inaugurated by field general manager, FGMO, Chennai, G Rajeswara Reddy on Saturday 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As a part of nation’s celebration of 75 years of Independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Indian Bank, Poonamallee Zone, conducted a blood donation and a health check-up camp on March 19 at its office premises. 

The programme was inaugurated by field general manager, FGMO, Chennai, G Rajeswara Reddy, in the presence of P Mohandoss, zonal manager, ZO Poonamallee.  Susila Parthasarathy, DGM, FGMO,Chennai; Avnish Padhan, DZM, Poonamallee; Ajay Kumar Gupta, AGM MAPC, Chennai and Suraj Nair, AGM BM, Padi branch, were present. 

The blood donation camp was conducted in association with Lion’s Club of Chennai and the health check-up camp was held in association with the Fortis Hospital Chennai. A total of 56 persons donated blood and 122 people benefitted from the health check-up camp. Hemank Chauhan, manager marketing; Vijay Raj, manager; Rafikhan, manager; Kannan, AM, made all the arrangements under the guidance of Sasirekha, chief manager, ZO Poonamallee.

