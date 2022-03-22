STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC calls arrest a ‘patent error’, gives bail to ABVP leader

The bail order was issued just before the court dispersed for lunch.

Published: 22nd March 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday granted interim bail to oncologist and ABVP leader Dr Subbaiah Shanmugam, finding a ‘patent error’ in arresting him on a holiday and with an ‘ulterior motive’. Justice G Jayachandran passed the orders on an urgent bail petition moved in the morning.

The bail order was issued just before the court dispersed for lunch. When it resumed proceedings, however, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran requested the judge to review his decision till a counter-affidavit is filed; the judge didn’t agree.

Quoting various judgments on arrests on holidays, the judge said that the court finds a ‘patent error’ in the arrest of the petitioner in violation of his fundamental rights and that the error had been committed with an ‘ulterior motive’ to have departmental action taken against him. Since the arrest itself was made erroneously, it will not give any ground for taking departmental action against him, the judge stated.

Granting time till March 24 for the Additional Public Prosecutor to file a counter affidavit, the judge said the court was eager to know what prompted the investigating officer to arrest a person on a public holiday based on a complaint given one and a half year ago. 

Earlier, senior advocate RC Paul Kanagaraj, appearing for Subbaiah, contended that the action was taken under pressure since he is an office-bearer of a student organisation (ABVP).

Judge recuses from hearing Rajiv convict’s parole plea 
Chennai: Madras High Court judge, Justice PN Prakash, on Monday recused himself from hearing a petition seeking parole to Murugan aka Sriharan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. When a petition by Murugan’s mother-in-law Padma, seeking orders to grant parole to Murugan as he has to undergo medical treatment, came up for hearing before a bench headed by him, the judge said he would not like to hear the matter because he had represented the prosecution in the assassination case. Subsequently, he directed the Registry to post the matter before the Chief Justice for proper listing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ABVP Madras High Court
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp