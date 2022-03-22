Madras HC calls arrest a ‘patent error’, gives bail to ABVP leader

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday granted interim bail to oncologist and ABVP leader Dr Subbaiah Shanmugam, finding a ‘patent error’ in arresting him on a holiday and with an ‘ulterior motive’. Justice G Jayachandran passed the orders on an urgent bail petition moved in the morning.

The bail order was issued just before the court dispersed for lunch. When it resumed proceedings, however, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran requested the judge to review his decision till a counter-affidavit is filed; the judge didn’t agree.

Quoting various judgments on arrests on holidays, the judge said that the court finds a ‘patent error’ in the arrest of the petitioner in violation of his fundamental rights and that the error had been committed with an ‘ulterior motive’ to have departmental action taken against him. Since the arrest itself was made erroneously, it will not give any ground for taking departmental action against him, the judge stated.

Granting time till March 24 for the Additional Public Prosecutor to file a counter affidavit, the judge said the court was eager to know what prompted the investigating officer to arrest a person on a public holiday based on a complaint given one and a half year ago.

Earlier, senior advocate RC Paul Kanagaraj, appearing for Subbaiah, contended that the action was taken under pressure since he is an office-bearer of a student organisation (ABVP).

Judge recuses from hearing Rajiv convict’s parole plea

Chennai: Madras High Court judge, Justice PN Prakash, on Monday recused himself from hearing a petition seeking parole to Murugan aka Sriharan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. When a petition by Murugan’s mother-in-law Padma, seeking orders to grant parole to Murugan as he has to undergo medical treatment, came up for hearing before a bench headed by him, the judge said he would not like to hear the matter because he had represented the prosecution in the assassination case. Subsequently, he directed the Registry to post the matter before the Chief Justice for proper listing.