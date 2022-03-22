STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Only 32% of schools in TN have disabled-friendly toilets: Report

The figures have alarmed many activists as they believe lack of such toilets is one of the reasons why children with disabilities drop out.

Published: 22nd March 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Disabilities Act wheelchair

Representational Image)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Only 32 per cent of schools in Tamil Nadu have toilets accessible to students with disabilities, according to central data. The figures have alarmed many activists as they believe lack of such toilets is one of the reasons why children with disabilities drop out.

According to Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report, 2020-21, released recently by the Union ministry of education, there are 58,904 schools (including government, aided, and private) in the State. Out of these, only 19,026 schools have toilets for Children with special needs (CWSN).

“These figures give us a reality check. Inclusion still remains a distant reality for most CWSN students in our State. Inaccessible facilities in schools such as drinking water units, toilets, and transportation pose barriers to the education of CWSN,” said TMN Deepak, a disability-rights activist. He said accessibility of barrier free toilets plays an important role in education of CWSN, especially the girl students.

“Lack of toilets and other infrastructure adds to the challenges faced by special children. Many parents are forced to pull their daughters out of schools due to lack of proper toilets as they are worried about their safety,” said V Sandhya, a social worker.

On official from the State school education department said: “Measures are being taken to make toilets in all government schools disabled-friendly. We are, however, facing problems in implementing them as some government school buildings, located in rural areas, are old and we need to renovate the entire structure to construct disabled-friendly toilets.”

 Govt schools fare better
Notably, government schools in the State have better infrastructure for CWSN compared with private ones. The report shows that at least 40.12 per cent government schools have CWSN-friendly toilets while the figure is just 24.21 per cent in private schools. While over 98 per cent government schools have ramps and handrail facilities (both critical to make the campus disabled-friendly) only 34 per cent of private schools have ramps and only 11.57 per cent have handrails.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
disabled-friendly toilets
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp