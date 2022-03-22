The call of colours

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some 30-odd years ago, a boy with Down syndrome caught the attention of Surekha Ramachandran, founder of Down Syndrome Federation of India (DSFI), with his routine at their centre. Every day, he would paint a sheet of paper in swatches of dark brown. When Surekha went to his house, she discovered every wall washed by the same colour. “He had only seen brown! Where is the colour in the little boy’s life?” She introduced him to the assorted hues of the beach and the outing had completely changed the boy. He was humming, she recalls.

That’s when she realised the influence colours could have on lives. So, when the pandemic locked everyone away in nuclear confines, Surekha ensured that DSFI members or self- advocates did not find their lives devoid of colour. “We asked them to put colour on paper and show us what they could produce. They displayed so much talent that none of us had noticed. We were initially collecting these until we realised that they weren’t doing us a favour. They must want something in return for the work they had done, right?,” she asked, and so came about DSFI’s Art Bazaar, an online marketplace of art done by the self-advocates.

With this initiative, Surekha wished to break away from the norms of sheltered workshops where a person with Down syndrome had to only follow instructions, to something that “makes them feel alive”. From hand-painted diyas and rock art to pour art on canvas and handcrafted weaves, the Art Bazaar exhibits a multitude of talents. Once you wish to purchase an artwork, DSFI may also connect you to the seller to understand the meaning of the piece and the artists’ intent. “It gives them a deep sense of satisfaction. Every child has told us they feel empowered and parents have been feeling even better than the children. It’s not always about the money, but the satisfaction it brings.”

Meet the self-advocates

The pandemic set upon a new mission for self-advocates. Many who indulged in hobbies of gymming, dance and music were left bored when the lockdowns forced down shutters. They then channelised their artistic sides. Fitness enthusiast Shravan Kumar R, Rama’s son, discovered that he had an eye for hand-woven stoles. When his family was engrossed in laptops, he sat with his machine, producing weaves of luscious purples, pinks, blues, and his personal favourite, reds. “We decided to buy him a machine inspired by his friend Srinivas (who unfortunately lost his life during Covid) who would show Shravan his wonderful creations. He sits with the weave every morning and takes pride in his final products,” Rama shares. It is no surprise that his creations have found continual demand through word-of-mouth.

With recognition, the art also brought independence, empowerment and a sense of relaxation. Jammu-based Alankar Gupta turned to fluid art in the lull of last year and was surprised at how much he enjoyed it. His sister Aakriti noticed the shift in his mood. “He used to have a bit of a temper, but now, he is bonding beautifully with my mother. We are enjoying the growth and improvement we see in him,” she says. Despite not knowing the names of several colours, Alankar has created mesmerising and vibrant paintings. After his debut at the Art Bazaar, he has sold 90 plus pieces in mere months. Six-year-old Riya Shivakumar, too, finds peace in art and has integrated the same in her therapy since the age of two. “Whenever she is upset or moody, I set her up for painting, origami or something clay-based and that calms her down. It also allows self play and she talks to herself then, so it improves language as well,” her mother, Krithika explains, as the little artist asks for clay in the background. With an early introduction to the hobby, Riya has shown interest in doodling, clay work and even pottery and finger painting. For the Art Bazaar, she collaborated with her mother to create heart-shaped soaps with rose petals for Valentine’s Day.

Where Shravan or Alankar may have found their focus, Mumbai-based Aditya Subramanian has dipped his toes in myriad media. Best out of waste, drawing, Warli art, bottle and rock painting, mandalas and much more, the lockdown brought out the untapped, diverse potential in him. “He was never much into arts and crafts. But during the lockdown, he joined art classes and learned several kinds of art,” says his mother, Sudha, to which he adds, “I found the art classes very interesting. It was something new; something I could fully concentrate on.” Art has presented a calm for some, and for others, it’s a way to connect to things out of reach. Hyderabad resident Divya Sruthi has been a creative since childhood. In the lockdown, she quickly found her peace within glass painting. Despite being allergic to flowers, they are her favourite to draw. “She feels nauseated around flowers, but she loves designing them. I think somewhere in her mind, since she can’t hold them or put them in her hair (she connects to them through art),” says Padmaja, her mother. Her glass paintings have caught the attention of people in and out of the Art Bazaar.

It is important to take a note of the support self-advocates have received from families and friends. Where Aakriti, Padmaja and Krithika surfed YouTube videos to find designs and kits and more, Sudha and Rama help out with small tasks such as cutting curves on paper or warping the yarn on the weaving machine. “In the past two years, I have also discovered myself. I now go to YouTube and check out more avenues. It’s a learning process for me too,” Sudha states.

All the world’s a stage

Art Bazaar has provided a platform for people with Down syndrome but it has also found a way to raise awareness in a unique style. “We are not saying people have to recognise the art because it is done by people with Down syndrome, but if one comes across such art, they may ask of the artist. Awareness doesn’t just happen by screaming on a platform. It also comes from recognition of artwork, sportsmanship and other things they do. And I know everyone has an artist in them, they were just waiting for a platform,” surmises Surekha.

While awareness of intellectual disabilities has been on the rise in the past few years, there is still a long way to go. According to Sudha, even when it comes to art, one must know the right people to be able to channelise their art. “If people do well, and the art goes to market, there is often more sympathy as opposed to empathy. People aren’t giving them the feeling that children also should be promoted and their work should be brought to the forefront. It is picking up now, but we’re still lagging behind,” she says and Rama adds, “These children want to do this but they don’t always have proper guidance. Not only exposure but also somebody to be with them as advocates to understand their needs.” Perhaps, more competitions and art exhibitions could help?

Visit art.down syndrome.in

