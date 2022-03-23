A true blue theatre tribute

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: You cannot be an up-and-happening name in theatre in Chennai and not mark an occasion as decadent as World Theatre Day (March 27). B Charles of Chennai Art Theatre agrees. Only here, he wants to take this chance to do his part for theatre’s sanctity — the beauty of a true, blue, let-it-play-out theatre show. “There has been a trend in theatre recently where it has only been about short plays. We started Theatre Binge to bring attention to full-length plays. A lot of people started buying the full day pass and watching all four plays. In the West and even in Bombay you have this concept; you buy a ticket and watch all kinds of shows. I wanted to bring that to Chennai,” explains Charles.

1. Takkunu Oru Kathai;

2. The Journey;

3. Surul Pei Salai

With the tremendous response over the past three outings, Charles was inspired to bring it back in time for World Theatre Day. This time, there is no theme to the curation. The idea was to bring in an eclectic mix of theatre groups and showcase versatile stories of their making. “Based on the plays I’ve watched in different places all year, I approach the theatre groups and bring them onboard. I saw Takkunu Oru Kathai by Erode Naadaga Kottagai. I reached out to them and they were really happy to join the line-up. So was Masquerade and Perch.”

Takkunu Oru Kathai was born out of Erode Naadaga Kottagai’s reality in the pandemic. The young theatre group had not been immune to perils of virus-induced lockdown and its subsequent impact. “People, including artistes, have suffered a lot through the corona period; many went close to death. In the play, theatre artistes decide to rehearse a play just to bring back some joy in their life and that helps them revive what was lost,” says V Sathish Kumar. After over 60 performances in different parts of the state, they return for a second showcase in Chennai. Sathish is expecting to see fellow theatre artistes at the event, besides the theatre-loving civilians.

Perch is all set to present a solo by Anandsami — Ungala Neenga Yeppadi Paakka Virumbareenga? — based on the South African play Sizwe Bansi is dead. A play that made it to the list after Charles got to witness its magic in person last year. While Ungala… explores the reality of life through a humane and humorous lens, Masquerade’s Surul Pei Salai takes you down the mystery, suspense and fantasy road with a bus bound protagonist and his encounters.

Ajit Chitturi will be presenting The Journey in its seventh edition. The play, started in 2018 to mark the 25th anniversary of his troupe Thespian En, has been performed across the country. “The Journey is a compilation of all the major plays we’ve done in our 25 years of theatre. We have condensed and adapted the gist of the plays in mono acts,” says Ajit, who will be delivering slices of Jean Paul Satre’s Kean and Nekrassov, Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Shreekumar Varma’s Five, Chetan Shah’s Belle Curv and more. “There are two Tamil plays and two English plays (one will be in Tanglish). So, we will be able to reach all kinds of audiences with this curation,” promises Charles.