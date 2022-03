Chennai records hottest day this summer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai recorded hottest day this summer on Tuesday with prevailing heat wave-like conditions. Both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations recorded maximum daytime temperature close to 38 degrees Celsius, which happened only twice in the last one decade in the month of March.The Madurai airport station recorded the highest temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

While the mean daytime temperature for March is 32.9 degrees Celsius, Nungambakkam recorded 37.6 degrees and Meenambakkam 38 degrees, which is over four degrees above normal.Only last March 31, the city recorded 38.3 degrees; otherwise since 2012, the city never touched 37 degrees. The all-time record was 40.6 degrees Celsius recorded on March 29, 1953.

The regional meteorological centre said maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-4 degrees at isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. The harsh summer days were the result of the rare cyclone, which formed over north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of East Central Bay of Bengal, that sucked-up all the moisture and blocked the cool sea breeze. The system has now become a deep depression and is expected to move northwards away from Andaman Islands and cross Myanmar coast as a deep depression.

The weatherman said normal would slowly return from Wednesday as the system loses its stream and moves away from the area of influence.Meanwhile, some areas in the State received brief spells of rainfall on Friday. The forecast says till March 26, thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu.