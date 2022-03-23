Delivering the dental dialogue

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: That you have to brush your teeth twice a day for two minutes, floss once a day, rinse your mouth after every meal, and change your toothbrush once in three to four months is basic information that even a Google search or a chart of do’s and don’ts at a dental clinic can provide. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg in an expansive and often neglected subject like oral health, cautions Dr Shifa Shamsudeen, preventive pediatric dentist, We Little. “Preventive care in dentistry is very important for both primary and permanent teeth. It helps prevent early onset of cavities, infections, alignment issues, and the start of any deleterious oral habits. Prevention starts soon after birth; even before the first tooth sprouts. Bringing your child for a check-up every six months is essential for keeping their teeth healthy,” she advises.

Getting the basics right

The first step in prevention is exclusive and extended breastfeeding. The movement of the tongue while suckling activates the muscles of the mouth, which eventually helps in the growth and development of jaws. “It’s a myth that mothers should stop breastfeeding infants within six months. A minimum of two years is advisable. This is the stage when infants develop milk teeth and the reason they’re called so is that the teeth inside the mouth consume breast milk to grow. We also have anthropological evidence that shows that prehistoric humans never had crooked teeth or cavities because they were breastfed for long and the food they ate was nutritious,” she explains. Dr Shifa emphasises that babies must be given open or straw cups and not sipper cups while transitioning to bottle usage during breastfeeding as they can weaken the muscles and jaws.

As soon as the teeth start coming out, the child must be gradually taught to brush twice a day using age-appropriate toothbrushes. The quantity of toothpaste varies depending on the spitting ability of the child. “Parents must consider preventive dental check-ups twice a year. Gone are the days when dental issues were considered genetic. The concept of epigenetics is highlighting that dental diseases like crooked teeth and cavities are lifestyle-induced and can be fully prevented. With regular check-ups, milk teeth will also grow with ample physiological spacing. Spacing is important as they prevent overlapping and crowding of teeth,” she details.

The many connections

The lack of spacing between milk teeth can affect the spacing between jaws. Incorrect development of the jaw can affect a child’s breathing by restricting airway and could be the main contributor to sleep disorders and breathing through the mouth. “Breathing through the nose is the biggest immunity we have in our bodies. The nose has specialised filters that secrete nitric oxide gas, a natural anti-viral. This neutralises the invading virus at the entrance of the nose. If that’s affected then the child will be more prone to cold, sickness, and poor performance at schools.” The quality of sleep also gets affected as breathing through the mouth restricts oxygen supply to the brain. This distorts the growth hormone secretion. As a result, the child ends up with sleep deprivation and crankiness. “Open mouth posture can affect many other systems. Unfortunately, children with such problems are often misdiagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). But, when we correct the jaw, the hyperactivity decreases. This is how oral health is connected to the brain,” she says.

By the age of six years, a child will have 20 milk teeth. Between six to 12 years, both milk and permanent teeth will coexist within the mouth. “It’s a myth to leave the milk teeth untreated for the mere belief that it will fall anyway with age. For a cavity in a milk tooth can spread to the roots of permanent teeth, if neglected. So it needs to be treated and kept hygienic,” she says. Like other parts of the body, your mouth has bacteria — mostly harmless but some can cause diseases. In case of infections, the severity needs to be carefully monitored to prevent pus formation inside the mouth. “If a child has pus inside the mouth, even the best of food that they chew and swallow will be rejected by the body and nutrition will not be absorbed. Digestion starts from the mouth. It will cause a stomach infection and long-term micronutrient deficiency,” she details.

We may have barely scratched the surface of how oral health can contribute to various diseases and conditions, but Dr Shifa reiterates that this is adequate to get started. “If minor problems inside the mouth are solved at an early stage, we can help keep other serious conditions in check. Oral health is an investment in overall health,” she sums up.

If your child has/ does any of the following, you need to look at a preventive dental aspect:

Breastfeeding issues

Bottle/sippy cup usage

Frequent snacking

Sips on sugary drinks

Improper brushing

Bad breath

Crowded teeth

Slow eating

Poor chewing habits

Poor tooth structure

Deep grooves on teeth with food accumulation

Healthy eating habits

Proper usage of the oral muscles helps in an ideal jaw growth, preventing any teeth alignment issues.

Chewing food on both sides of your mouth helps establish a good muscle-jaw relationship.

Avoid frequent snacking on sugary, starchy foods.

Shorter meal times without distraction help prevent food stagnation that can cause cavities.

Food to avoid

Soft drinks, energy drinks, and sports drinks tend to be acidic, which can break down the enamel faster.

Avoid starchy snacks, such as crackers, bread, cookies, and chips that can linger in the grooves of the teeth resulting in cavity.

Don’t lick or sip – the longer it takes to lick a hard piece of candy or drink a sugary beverage, the greater the damage.

