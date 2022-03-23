STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Maximum punishment will be ensured for accused in Virudhunagar sexual assault case: CM Stalin 

The case has been transferred to CBCID for speedy investigation and Superintendent Mutharasi has been appointed as Special Officer to investigate this case. 

Published: 23rd March 2022 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin today promised the State Assembly that maximum punishment would be ensured for those involved in the sexual assault on a 22-year-old woman in Virudhunagar district and the investigation by Tamil Nadu police would be an example for the entire country.

The case has been transferred to CBCID for speedy investigation and Superintendent Mutharasi has been appointed as Special Officer to investigate this case. 

Responding to an issue raised by Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami during the zero hour, the Chief Minister said "The investigation into the sexual assault case in Virudhunagar district will not be like that of Pollachi sex scandal (that took place during the previous AIADMK regime). Please wait and see."

The Chief Minister said four persons connected with the sexual assault on a 22-year-old woman have been arrested within 24 hours of registering a case and four more persons have been sent to a correction home. 

Stalin said a charge sheet will be filed in this case within 60 days and will be taken to special court to ensure maximum punishment will be ensured to those involved in this crime.

"I have instructed the DGP to personally monitor this investigation as a model case. Definitely, the investigation into this issue will not be like that of Pollachi sex scandal," he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM Stalin Punishment sexual assault TN police CBCID
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp