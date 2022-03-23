Maximum punishment will be ensured for accused in Virudhunagar sexual assault case: CM Stalin 

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin today promised the State Assembly that maximum punishment would be ensured for those involved in the sexual assault on a 22-year-old woman in Virudhunagar district and the investigation by Tamil Nadu police would be an example for the entire country.

The case has been transferred to CBCID for speedy investigation and Superintendent Mutharasi has been appointed as Special Officer to investigate this case.

Responding to an issue raised by Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami during the zero hour, the Chief Minister said "The investigation into the sexual assault case in Virudhunagar district will not be like that of Pollachi sex scandal (that took place during the previous AIADMK regime). Please wait and see."

The Chief Minister said four persons connected with the sexual assault on a 22-year-old woman have been arrested within 24 hours of registering a case and four more persons have been sent to a correction home.

Stalin said a charge sheet will be filed in this case within 60 days and will be taken to special court to ensure maximum punishment will be ensured to those involved in this crime.

"I have instructed the DGP to personally monitor this investigation as a model case. Definitely, the investigation into this issue will not be like that of Pollachi sex scandal," he added.