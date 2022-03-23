Mind wellness clinic launched in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MV Hospital for Diabetes and Prof M Viswanathan Diabetes Research Centre, Royapuram, organised the 36th Prof M Viswanathan DRC Gold Medal Oration on March 19. A new Mind Well Being Clinic at the hospital was inaugurated during this event. The chief guest was Justice CV Karthikeyan, judge, Madras High Court. The Gold Medal Oration was delivered by Dr Vandana Gopikumar, co-founder, The Banyan and The Banyan Academy in Leadership for Mental Health, Chennai.

The clinic is a first-of-its-kind in a diabetes clinic, said Dr Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist, MV Hospital for Diabetes. According to a study conducted earlier by Prof M Viswanathan Diabetes Research Centre, there was a high prevalence of diabetes distress among people with diabetes. This new clinic will assess the sleep pattern, diabetes distress, substance abuse of people with diabetes said Dr Vijay. Dr SN Narasingan, dean, and Dr Jayashree Gopal, associate of the Institute, were also present during the event.