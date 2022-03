By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The stage was ablaze with lively performances on Monday at Namma Ooru Thiruvizha. Folk artistes from across the state were in high spirits, displaying the best of Poi kaal kuthirai, bommalaattam, oyilaatam, puliaatam, karakkaattam and more.

And why shouldn’t they be? The event marked a new beginning for their work, after the unemployment that accompanied the pandemic. TNIE lensman Debadatta Mallick finds dynamic pauses of the grand display of Tamil art forms for us.