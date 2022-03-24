Corruption case: Special public prosecutor’s dismissal order upheld

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finding substance in the allegations made against a special public prosecutor (PP), who allegedly took bribe from the accused and weakened the case of the prosecution, the Madras High Court upheld an order terminating her from service.

A Division Bench of Justices K Kalyanasundaram and R Hemalatha passed the order dismissing a petition filed by former special PP Dhanalakshmi of Tiruvallur. “The government advocate, being the representative of the government, has to act in an honest manner.

If he/she goes around with the intention to make money at the cost of justice, only chaos will prevail,” the bench added.Dhanalakshmi was caught in a controversy after threatening a victim and her family in order to weaken the case of sexual harassment against a headmaster. She was sacked from the post in 2019.