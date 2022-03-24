Mini-clinic doctors to get priority in govt hiring: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 1,000 doctors, recruited on contract basis for AMMA mini-clinics, staged a protest against the government decision to not extend their services beyond March 31, at Valluvarkottam on Wednesday.

Though Health Minister Ma Subramanian said these doctors would be given priority during government recruitment, they demanded that their service be extended and a special medical services board recruitment (MRB) examination be held for them. They said though they were appointed under the Amma Mini-Clinic scheme in February 2020, they worked only three months for it. As the Covid-19 situation worsened, they were posted for Covid duties.

“I was posted in Ariyalur district under the scheme. The interviews were held by district health officials, including deputy director of health services, and collectors,” said Dr Muhilan. When a few mini-clinic doctors urged the health minister to extend the scheme a few months ago, he had assured that the government would use them under a different scheme, he added. It was in this backdrop that the Government Order (G.O.), dated March 18, stated that their services won’t be extended beyond March 31.

There are over 1,650 mini-clinic doctors in the State. Staff nurses and hospital workers had also been recruited for the scheme, launched under the National Health Mission, which paid their salaries. “In 2005, the AIADMK government recruited doctors on contract basis due to a shortage of medical staff.

They were regularised in 2006 by the DMK government. It was decided then that even if there is any problem with reservation, it would be corrected in subsequent recruitments. The government should extend their services and hold a special MRB examination,” said Dr GR Ravindranath, General Secretary, Doctors Association for Social Equality.