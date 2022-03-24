Pocso accused can cross-examine victim: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that an accused in a POCSO case might be allowed to cross-examine the victim, who was a minor at the time of occurrence, but a major (21-year-old) now. The court said the bar under section 33 (5) of the POCSO Act will not operate against him.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira passed the orders recently on a petition filed by S Ganeshan of Coimbatore. He was accused of rape and aggravated penetrative sexual assault and forcible marriage of a minor child under section 366 of IPC, 5 (1) r/w 6 of the POCSO Act and 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

The judge noted that as per section 29 of POCSO Act, unless the contrary is proved, the special court shall presume that the accused has committed or abetted or attempted to commit the offence. A heavy burden is caused on the petitioner to rebut the presumption which operates against him.

Prosecution witnesses-PW 2, 7 and 8 are crucial witnesses. If the witnesses are not cross-examined, the evidence stands unrebutted and it would amount to a case of no defence, resulting in grave prejudice to the petitioner. However, in this case, the victim is now aged about 21 years and she will not fall within the definition of child so as to section 33 (5) of POCSO Act.

In view of the peculiar facts and circumstances of the instant case, this court is of the opinion that a chance should be given to the petitioner to recall the PW 2, 7 and 8 who have not been cross-examined so far.

The trial court on December 4, 2021 had rejected the petitioner’s plea saying that the main witness (the victim) was a ‘child’ and that as per Section 33(5) of the POCSO Act, the child witness cannot be called repeatedly to testify in the court.