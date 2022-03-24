STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Congress leader opposes Nalini’s petition for bail

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini (File | EPS)

CHENNAI: A district president of the Congress has moved the Madras High Court opposing a bail petition filed by Nalini, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, seeking relief on the lines of that granted by the Supreme Court to another convict AG Perarivalan. 

He said the convicts are not just offenders in a murder case but conspirators colluding with a banned organisation having a direct bearing on the sovereignty, security, and independence of the country. MA Muthalakan, president of South Chennai Central District Congress Committee, said this in his impleadment petition. The Supreme Court considered and passed the order only with regard to one of the convicts — AG Perarivalan — and it does not have any binding nature as every other accused/convicts stands on a different footing, he said. 

Muthalakan said that considering the bail petition of a person, who had committed the heinous crime and conspired with the internationally banned LTTE, would send a ‘wrong signal’ to the society. If he is not impleaded in the case, the State government, which supports the convicts, will not submit any fact necessary to decide on the bail petition, he said Nalini’s bail petition and another writ petition seeking premature release without consent of the Governor are coming up for hearing on Thursday.

