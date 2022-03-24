Report on reclassifying 852 acres by month-end

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: The Centre for Urbanisation, Buildings and Environment (CUBE), a Centre of Excellence of IIT-M and Tamil Nadu government, will file a report on reclassification of 852 acres of prime land in Chennai by month-end, a CMDA official told TNIE. The planning authority will fix land-use pattern as per the report. “Public consultation will be held for 21 days on the proposal after that and a GO will be passed,” a CMDA official said.

The failure to reclassify the land acquired in 2007, which was planned to be used by the Airport Authority of India for building a parallel runway, has put the CMDA member-secretary in the dock after the Madras High Court ordered a bailable warrant against him for failing to comply with its order. A division bench on March 6, 2020, had ordered reclassification of the land within four months. A contempt petition was filed by Girish PK last year after CMDA officials failed to reclassify the land, located at EVP Township in Tharapakkam, from institutional to residential zone.

Sources said the AAI dropped the plan to develop the parallel runway. On January 30, 2014, the high court ordered the land to be denotified by passing a G.O. but the land-use plan was not changed. The land is located at Manapakkam, Gerugambakkam, Kolapakkam, Tharapakkam and Kovur villages of Kancheepuram district.

A CMDA official told TNIE that the land-use plan could not be prepared due to the floods in 2015. According to sources, after the floods, the public works department came out with a plan to create a buffer zone of up to 500 metres between Adyar River and habitations on the land parcel to avoid flooding. However, CMDA opposed it saying that such a buffer zone up may not reflect the actual flooding condition on the ground. Sources said the CMDA also felt that it is a sensitive issue involving several plot owners and livelihood of hundreds of households.

On January 19, 2016, a comprehensive reclassification proposal was prepared and placed before a technical committee which recommended that land parcels falling under layouts be designated as primary residential use zones. It also sought details from PWD on areas affected by flood in 2015 for demarcating flood-prone areas. But nothing moved as PWD delayed providing required data. The HC on March 6, 2020, directed the CMDA to carry out the reclassification within four months.

Following this, CMDA roped in CUBE to conduct a study on developing the 852 acres of prime land. “CUBE started the study in 2021, but due to Covid-19 pandemic, it could not complete it,” said the official.

Chennai: A High Court Bench of Chief justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and D Bharatha Chakravarthy has recalled bailable warrant, dated March 15, to secure the presence of CMDA Member Secretary in a contempt-of-court case.