Addict arrested for peddling drugs; Rs 20 lakh worth of narcotics seized

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: What started as an addiction during college days soon turned into a lucrative business during the pandemic for 24-year-old G Jeeva. However, his luck ran out on Wednesday night after a two-year run and he was arrested based on a tip-off. The police seized drugs worth Rs 20 lakh from him.

Jeeva from Tondiarpet was arrested by a special team of police headed by SI Kadhar Meera and supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Washermenpet, E Sundaravathanan. The seized drugs include MDMA, LSD stamps, OG Kush weed, magic mushrooms, 150 ecstasy tablets, 80 LSD stamps, 500 gm of ganja along with packaging materials.

“Jeeva used an encrypted messaging application to buy drugs from Mumbai, Delhi, Shillong, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. He used WhatsApp to contract buyers and delivered the drugs through Dunzo delivery application,” said E Sundaravathanan.

Jeeva received the drugs from sellers through India Post. They were hidden inside books after pages were dug out, said the police. Police said he bought each tablet for Rs 500 and sold it for Rs 1,200. The customers ordered in gm and paid through UPI.

Jeeva, a B Com graduate, was working in an electronics store before the pandemic. While he was addicted to drugs while in college, he was admitted to a de-addiction centre when he passed out from college. However, he continued consuming drugs and during the lockdown after he lost his job, Jeeva was sharing the drugs with his friends for a menial price.

“Within two years of having learnt to order drugs from the dark web, Jeeva expanded his network throughout Chennai. Some of his customers were caught at the rave party in ECR last week,” said Kadhar Meera. His customers are mostly IT employees or college students, added the police.