Lens on Vandalur Zoo as 12 big cats die in 15 months

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (Vandalur zoo), has lost as many as 12 big cats in just 15 months, probably the worst period since its inception. The latest animal to die is a 13-year-old white tigress, who breathed her last last in a night cell around 9pm on Wednesday. The animal was in treatment for two weeks for Ataxia (lack of muscle control), which had impaired movement of her legs.

Vandalur zoo director Srinivas R Reddy, who took charge only a few days back, told TNIE that Ataxia, which is a progressive neurological disease, has no cure. “Veterinarians from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, who performed the autopsy, said nothing could have been done to save the animal. I, too, saw some of the old video footage of the tigress wherein mild symptoms of the disease were evident. In the last two weeks, the progression of the disease was rapid,” he said.

Last year, Vandalur zoo hit national headlines when it reported the first animal death due to Covid-19 in the country. A young and healthy lioness, Neela, succumbed to the disease on June 3, 2021. Almost all the lions in the facility got infected by the coronavirus. In 2021, the zoo lost eight big cats — four lions, three tigers, and a leopard — due to various reasons. Several ostriches, too, died in October last.

This year so far, four big cats — a lion, a tigress, a jaguar, and a leopard — have died. According to sources, the biggest issue in the zoo now is the poorly equipped veterinary hospital. The vets don’t even have basic devices like body-temperature scanners, sources said. The zoo management said the Central Zoo Authority has agreed to send some hospital equipment.

Many of the enclosures, too, are in poor condition due to lack of maintenance. In January this year, a leopard died inside a squeeze cage, which malfunctioned when veterinarians were collecting a nasal swab.