Appear before police: Madras HC to actor-politician S Ve Shekar

The Madras High Court on Friday directed film actor and politician S Ve Shekar to appear before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai police on April 2.

Published: 26th March 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed film actor and politician S Ve Shekar to appear before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai police on April 2. Justice AD Jagadish Chandira passed the orders on a case relating to the actor allegedly sharing a derogatory social media post on women journalists.

The counsel appearing for Shekar informed the court that he had just shared a message originally posted by a man in the US that was removed shortly, besides tendering apology. He is also ready to apologise once again.

However, the prosecution counsel told the court that he had not appeared before the investigating agency even once. After listening to both sides, the judge ordered Shekar to appear before the police on April 2 and adjourned the matter by two weeks.

