Discussion on to get pending Krishna water

In accordance with the agreement, Andhra Pradesh has to let out 12 tmcft of water in a couple of spells (first spell - July to October - 8 tmcft and second spell - January to April - 4 tmcft). 

Published: 26th March 2022 07:13 AM

Krishna river.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) is holding talks with Chennai Metro Water officials in order to receive the pending four tmcft of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh, said an official from the WRD.

After the State received the first spell, WRD had urged the Andhra government not to release the second spell until April as Tamil Nadu had enough water reserves.

Another WRD official said “there is a need to strengthen the Poondi reservoir. During inspection we found the shutters and sluices were damaged.” The official added that repair works will begin once water level drops.
 

