Handcrafting a future

Manasa R By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Neela deftly sews a partially-embroidered cotton cloth embellished with mirror work. People mill around in the gallery at Amethyst where she is seated but the elderly woman pays no attention to them — both her eyes, clouded with cataract, are trained on the intricate stitch she is creating. Her friend and fellow craftswoman, Gammi, who is at a table exhibiting their wide range of hand-processed products, is teaching a visitor to spot the many circles and triangles stitched tightly onto the fabric — all uniquely characteristic to Lambadi embroidery.

The quiet smiles and unassuming nature of the two women in their 60s belie their stature. Hailing from one of the two Lambadi settlements (or thanda, as they call it) in the Sittilingi Valley area of Dharmapuri district, the women were, 15 years ago, the only two people in the village who knew their traditional art of hand embroidery. Customarily, Lambadi women made their own richly embroidered attires (bhetiya) but over the years, after many of their women left their mothers’ homes post marriage or adopted saris instead, the practice nearly died out.

That changed when Neela and Gammi, as little girls, helped their grandmothers with their stitching.“After my mother passed away when I was a child, I started spending more time with the older women in the family. They gave me simple stitches to do while they focused on the harder ones. I found it very fascinating, and that’s how I started learning the kalai”, shares Neela. Little did they know that the precious skill they acquired would one day be a tool to empower their community in myriad ways.

In the 2000s, Lalitha Regi was considering ways to enhance the income of the once-nomadic Lambadi people whose only livelihood option in the Valley was seasonal agriculture. She, a doctor, had been working in Sittilingi, along with her husband Dr Regi George, from 1993 as part of their Tribal Health Initiative.When she learnt about the Lambadis’ colourful embroidery and silver embellishments, she roped in Neela and Gammi as teachers in a bid to restore the community’s lost wealth. Says Lalitha,

“In 2006, we asked interested young women to come to us to learn the art. They were made to practice the complex combination of stitches that make up Lambadi embroidery on pieces of cloth first before being tasked with embroidering clothes. The older women made them redo each stitch until they achieved perfection. More women joined us and started learning the art,” describes the doctor, who went on to set up the Porgai Artisans Association for Lambadi women artisans that year. Currently, it is a 60-member non-profit.

The joy in creating one’s own work of art is truly something else. And the women, on experiencing it, felt satisfaction of the kind that does not come from the collective process of agriculture, noted Lalitha, where it would be men who would take care of the sale of the harvested crops despite women putting in equal labour, if not more, in the harvesting process. Here, they get a sense of recognition upon seeing their creations, in addition to reaping income from it. This dignity and self-pride is what Porgai (Pride in Lambadi dialect) gives the women, she describes.

In search of livelihood

In a documentary titled Porgai (Pride) made by filmmaker Anagha Unni in 2020, the hardships faced by the Lambadis or the Banjaras (gypsies), who are believed to have come from Afghanistan before settling in Rajasthan and other parts of India, are traced. In a scene, a Lambadi woman from one of the settlements in Tamil Nadu talks about a cholera epidemic that nearly wiped out the community. Only four of them reportedly survived and went into the neighbouring forests of Kerala, where they started working for daily wages during agricultural off-seasons.

The hazardous nature of their profession and being away from home impacted them severely, leaving them with illnesses and infections. That is when the doctor couple settled in Sittilingi to start their Tribal Health Initiative (THI). “We wanted to empower the community members in training them to take care of their own health. But, imparting health care knowledge alone cannot improve the health of the community, when there is widespread poverty and lack of education opportunities and more,” Lalitha explains. THI’s several initiatives like their organic farming association and a tribal school helped build an ecosystem of self-sufficiency in the region, in which Porgai plays a big part as well.

Porgai women hand embroider cotton fabric largely sourced from their own cotton agricultural fields; this cotton is handspun, handwoven and naturally dyed by cooperatives. These are then turned into designer products. Colourful, embellished jewellery — a trademark of Banjara women — are now fashionable, trendy products available for sale through their website.