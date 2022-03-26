On an artistic pursuit to preserve wildlife

Manasa R By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amrita Visweswaran was spellbound, listening to a Toda man passionately share how his pastoral community revered as divine beings all the creatures that roamed earth. The 17-year-old was accompanying the tribesman, along with a team from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), on a trek across a protected territory near the mouth of the Bhavani River in the Nilgiri mountains in Coonoor.

They were on an exciting mission — to sight the endangered Nilgiri tahr that lives in scattered habitats — unfortunately for them, the animal remained elusive that day. The tahr, however, lingered in the young girl’s mind, who upon reading that poaching and habitat loss was adversely reducing their numbers decided to help raise awareness on their plight. Using pen and brush, the young artist has created notebooks with covers illustrating the stocky goat-sheep hunching on the shola-grasslands they call home.

“Through the notebooks, I wish to tell people about the endangered Nilgiri tahr, the mountain ungulate (used to refer to animals with hooves) species that lives in the montane grassland-shola ecosystem of the Western Ghats. Did you also know that it is the state animal of Tamil Nadu? Historically, they could be found throughout the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats but currently their distribution is restricted to less than one-tenth of its former range in Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the southern Western Ghats. Today, the threatened species are listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of India, 1972”, Amrita elaborates.

Throwing light on how tahr conservation was also inextricably linked to protecting the equally unique Shola grasslands forests, Amrita explains, “These forests retain lots of moisture and harness water from the settling clouds. Hence, they are also known as cloud forests. In protecting the tahrs, we are also protecting these ecosystems, which will in turn safeguard the water security of the region in long term,” she clarifies.

Speaking about her artistic reproduction of the animal, the Class 12 student of Sishya School detailed that she tried to depict them as anatomically accurate as she could. Her eye for detail reflects in the realistic-looking cover art, which reproduces the unique gait of the stocky, coarse-haired, curved-horned species. The hardback notebooks, that come in ruled and unruled versions are available for purchase in dark blue and black.

Come what may, art would always be a part of her life, says Amrita, who is presently occupied with her Board exams. “Art was, is, and will always be my safe space. My art and what I have been able to achieve through my art, is what made me the person I am today,” she sums up. The proceeds from the books’ sale will be donated to the families of children at the Madhuram Narayanan Centre For Exceptional Children started by her grandfather N Kumar of The Sanmar Group.