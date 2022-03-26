Three women held for selling eight-day-old boy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sembium police rescued an eight-day-old boy and arrested three women, including the child’s mother, for selling the child. The infant was allegedly sold for Rs 1.5 lakh. The issue came to light when child welfare committee member N Lalitha (49) filed a police complaint on March 16. The child was rescued and brought to Chennai.

As per the complaint, a woman identified as Udhaya (26) sold her eight-day-old son to a couple in Erode.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 317 of IPC read with 81 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

On interrogation, Udhaya said she gave her child to S Jansi Rani alias Arthi (29). The police then arrested Jansi Rani, who revealed that she handed over baby to Kavitha. Kavitha told the police that her relative Saveetha (42) and her husband Thangavel, who do not have any children, sought Kavitha’s help to arrange a child for adoption.Lalitha said Jansi Rani, the agent, is currently in prison and she allegedly arranged the entire deal from inside the prison.