STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Three women held for selling eight-day-old boy

The Sembium police rescued an eight-day-old boy and arrested three women, including the child’s mother, for selling the child. The infant was allegedly sold for Rs 1.5 lakh.

Published: 26th March 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sembium police rescued an eight-day-old boy and arrested three women, including the child’s mother, for selling the child. The infant was allegedly sold for Rs 1.5 lakh. The issue came to light when child welfare committee member N Lalitha (49) filed a police complaint on March 16. The child was rescued and brought to Chennai.

 As per the complaint, a woman identified as Udhaya (26) sold her eight-day-old son to a couple in Erode. 
Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 317 of IPC read with 81 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. 

On interrogation, Udhaya said she gave her child to S Jansi Rani alias Arthi (29). The police then arrested Jansi Rani, who revealed that she handed over baby to Kavitha. Kavitha told the police that her relative Saveetha (42) and her husband Thangavel, who do not have any children, sought Kavitha’s help to arrange a child for adoption.Lalitha said Jansi Rani, the agent, is currently in prison and she allegedly arranged the entire deal from inside the prison.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp